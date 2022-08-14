See All Nurse Practitioners in San Antonio, TX
Dawn Olynyk-Katan, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (21)
Overview of Dawn Olynyk-Katan, FNP-C

Dawn Olynyk-Katan, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. 

Dawn Olynyk-Katan works at Vital Life Wellness Center in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dawn Olynyk-Katan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vital Life Health and Wellness
    2520 Broadway St Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 595-1019
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 14, 2022
    I recently went in for my HRT. I had problems with the last pellet causing excessive post-menopausal bleeding. Dawn looked back through my records and realized that the MD, Dr Askew 2 Dr's back, had me on a A-B alternating type dosage. Since she left the practice, the new PA had not looked fully at my records and gave me a pellet with extra-estrogen on top of the prior pellet with extra-estrogen, throwing me into having a 6 week menstrual cycle. Not good when I haven't had one in 6 years!!! Dawn went above and beyond to evaluate my personal situation, blood tests, etc. and realized that the last PA had not. She corrected the dosage back to the A-B series and I have had no problem. Additionally, she gave me a prescription for a compounded drug used for weight loss that my insurance wouldn't cover. The compounded drug is much less expensive and is working! I have lost 2.5 lbs week one. If you want to request a PA at Vital Life, I definitely recommend Dawn Katan.
    Diane Hall — Aug 14, 2022
    Photo: Dawn Olynyk-Katan, FNP-C
    About Dawn Olynyk-Katan, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730673781
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dawn Olynyk-Katan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dawn Olynyk-Katan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dawn Olynyk-Katan works at Vital Life Wellness Center in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dawn Olynyk-Katan’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dawn Olynyk-Katan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Olynyk-Katan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Olynyk-Katan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Olynyk-Katan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

