Overview

Dawn Paletta, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University.



Dawn Paletta works at Newnan Dermatology in Fayetteville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.