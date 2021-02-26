Dawn Pike, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dawn Pike is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dawn Pike, FNP-BC
Overview of Dawn Pike, FNP-BC
Dawn Pike, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in West Columbia, SC.
Dawn Pike works at
Dawn Pike's Office Locations
-
1
Lexington Urology - West Columbia222 E Medical Ln Ste 101, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 739-3660
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dawn Pike?
She was professional and caring. Listened to my concerns. Highly Recommend her.
About Dawn Pike, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1669572632
Frequently Asked Questions
Dawn Pike accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dawn Pike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dawn Pike works at
2 patients have reviewed Dawn Pike. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Pike.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Pike, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Pike appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.