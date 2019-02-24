See All Clinical Psychologists in Marlton, NJ
Dr. Dawn Raffa, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dawn Raffa, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Walden University.

Dr. Raffa works at Karleen Phillips, LCSW in Marlton, NJ with other offices in Pennington, NJ and Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inner Balance Psychology
    34 E Main St, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 988-1451
    Monday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dawn Raffa PHD
    2 Tree Farm Rd, Pennington, NJ 08534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 613-0110
    Monday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Inner Balance Psychology Center LLC
    1628 John F Kennedy Blvd Ste 1003, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 534-3533
    Monday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Dawn Raffa, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780749887
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Walden University
