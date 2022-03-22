Dawn Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dawn Smith, LPC
Overview
Dawn Smith, LPC is a Counselor in Lufkin, TX.
Dawn Smith works at
Locations
Dawn Smith600 S John Redditt Dr, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 639-3233
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have used dawn several times throughout this last year. She is always helpfull and has helped my son in dealing with the pain of he mother leaving.
About Dawn Smith, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dawn Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Dawn Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Smith.
