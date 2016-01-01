Dawn Strain, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dawn Strain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dawn Strain, NP
Overview
Dawn Strain, NP is a Cardiology Specialist in Texarkana, TX.
Locations
Cardiology Specialists1002 Texas Blvd Ste 401, Texarkana, TX 75501 Directions (903) 794-8820
Hospital Affiliations
- Wadley Regional Medical Center At Hope
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dawn Strain, NP
- Cardiology
- English
- 1609220110
Frequently Asked Questions
Dawn Strain accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dawn Strain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dawn Strain has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Strain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Strain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Strain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.