Dr. Dawn Teel, OD

Optometry
4.1 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Dawn Teel, OD

Dr. Dawn Teel, OD is an Optometrist in Tulsa, OK. 

Dr. Teel works at Reinstein Eye Associates in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Teel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Reinstein Eye Associates
    7171 S Yale Ave Ste 101, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 492-8111
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:15pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:15pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:15pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:15pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Eye Care
    6351 E 67th Pl, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 497-2002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Cataract
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dry Eyes
Cataract
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dry Eyes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Procedure
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Degeneration
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Community Choice
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 21, 2019
    Dr. Teal is very professional. My family has been been going to her for over 15 years and have never had anything but a positive experience. I highly recommend her and her staff. Ray W. Sand Springs
    — Mar 21, 2019
    About Dr. Dawn Teel, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639169766
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dawn Teel, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Teel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Teel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Teel works at Reinstein Eye Associates in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Teel’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Teel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.