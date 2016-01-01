See All Nurse Practitioners in Cincinnati, OH
Dawn Van Rafelghem, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Dawn Van Rafelghem, NP

Dawn Van Rafelghem, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH. 

Dawn Van Rafelghem works at THE CHRIST HOSPITAL MEDICAL ASSOCIATES in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dawn Van Rafelghem's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Compton Family Care Inc
    24 Compton Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 761-2776

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Asthma
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dawn Van Rafelghem, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1700247988
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Ohio University / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dawn Van Rafelghem, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dawn Van Rafelghem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dawn Van Rafelghem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dawn Van Rafelghem works at THE CHRIST HOSPITAL MEDICAL ASSOCIATES in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dawn Van Rafelghem’s profile.

    Dawn Van Rafelghem has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Van Rafelghem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Van Rafelghem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Van Rafelghem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

