Dayana Paul-Durocher, CRNP

Gastroenterology (Nurse Practitioner)
4.9 (117)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dayana Paul-Durocher, CRNP

Dayana Paul-Durocher, CRNP is a Gastroenterology Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. 

Dayana Paul-Durocher works at Einstein Gastroenterology at Germantown Pike in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dayana Paul-Durocher's Office Locations

    Einstein Gastroenterology at Klein Building
    5401 Old York Rd # KLEIN363, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-8210

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acid Reflux
Crohn's Disease
Diarrhea
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 117 ratings
    Patient Ratings (117)
    5 Star
    (105)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dayana Paul-Durocher, CRNP

    • Gastroenterology (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English, French and Haitian Creole
    • Female
    • 1386005619
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dayana Paul-Durocher, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dayana Paul-Durocher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dayana Paul-Durocher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dayana Paul-Durocher works at Einstein Gastroenterology at Germantown Pike in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dayana Paul-Durocher’s profile.

    117 patients have reviewed Dayana Paul-Durocher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dayana Paul-Durocher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dayana Paul-Durocher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dayana Paul-Durocher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

