Dayana Paul-Durocher, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Dayana Paul-Durocher, CRNP is a Gastroenterology Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA.
Einstein Gastroenterology at Klein Building5401 Old York Rd # KLEIN363, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-8210
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Gastroenterology (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, French and Haitian Creole
- Female
- 1386005619
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Dayana Paul-Durocher accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dayana Paul-Durocher using Healthline FindCare.
Dayana Paul-Durocher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
117 patients have reviewed Dayana Paul-Durocher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dayana Paul-Durocher.
