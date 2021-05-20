See All Psychologists in Rockwall, TX
Dr. Dayle Lattie, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Dayle Lattie, PSY.D

Psychology
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Dayle Lattie, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Rockwall, TX. They graduated from Forest Institute Of Professional Psychology.

Dr. Lattie works at Lattie Psychological Services, PLLC in Rockwall, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Dayle Lattie, PsyD
    101 S Fannin St Ste 114, Rockwall, TX 75087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 861-6214

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Without Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Workplace Depression Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lattie?

    May 20, 2021
    I've been a patient of Dr. Lattie for several years and she has been wonderful to work with. She has taught me strategies on how to cope with trauma, work stress and day to day life stressors. I've been able to learn how to set boundaries, process feelings and become happier overall. She has taught me a lot about Cognitive Behavioral Therapy strategies and I have had a lot of success with this type of therapy. I am so thankful for Dr. Lattie and I am happy to recommend her to friends and family.
    — May 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dayle Lattie, PSY.D
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dayle Lattie, PSY.D?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lattie to family and friends

    Dr. Lattie's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lattie

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dayle Lattie, PSY.D.

    About Dr. Dayle Lattie, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508035353
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St John'S Mercy Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Forest Institute Of Professional Psychology
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Louisiana, Lafeyette
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dayle Lattie, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lattie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lattie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lattie works at Lattie Psychological Services, PLLC in Rockwall, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lattie’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lattie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lattie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lattie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lattie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dayle Lattie, PSY.D?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.