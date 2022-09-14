See All Nurse Practitioners in New Haven, CT
Dayna Giordano, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.4 (18)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dayna Giordano, APRN

Dayna Giordano, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in New Haven, CT. 

Dayna Giordano works at New Era Rehabilitation Center Inc Nh in New Haven, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dayna Giordano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Era Rehabilitation Center Inc Nh
    311 East St, New Haven, CT 06511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 372-3333
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 14, 2022
    Dayna juggles an extensive caseload but has grown her practice to include a team of knowledgeable support professionals and expert colleagues from the mental health community. She takes time to hear patients tell their stories and responds swiftly to patient feedback, too. Her proactivity and responsiveness illustrate her core mission-driven purpose: to make a difference in people's lives. That clearly matters far more than insurance payouts. Whether it's through responsible medication management and talk therapy, Dayna takes time to listen to patients. She does retain an ambitious array of longtime clients but still opens her doors for new patients or even to welcome former patients back! Give Dayna a chance if you want a provider who is authentic and follows through. Building genuine trust with a new provider takes time, but Dayna definitely makes that process easy. On one final note, Dayna exercises restraint in making prescription decisions and puts patient safety above all else.
    R — Sep 14, 2022
    Photo: Dayna Giordano, APRN
    About Dayna Giordano, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811437973
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dayna Giordano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dayna Giordano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dayna Giordano works at New Era Rehabilitation Center Inc Nh in New Haven, CT. View the full address on Dayna Giordano’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dayna Giordano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dayna Giordano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dayna Giordano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dayna Giordano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

