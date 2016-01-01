Overview

Danya Soluri, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Eatontown, NJ. They graduated from Umdnj Rutgers and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Danya Soluri works at Monmouth Pulmonary Consultants in Eatontown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.