Dayra Bodan accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dayra Bodan, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dayra Bodan, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Virginia Gardens, FL.
Dayra Bodan works at
Locations
Smart Choice Health Care Solutio Inc6405 NW 36th St Ste 112, Virginia Gardens, FL 33166 Directions (305) 871-3131
- Ambetter
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dayra Bodan, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1962592790
Frequently Asked Questions
7 patients have reviewed Dayra Bodan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dayra Bodan.
