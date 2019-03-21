Dr. Montgomery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dea Montgomery, PHD
Overview
Dr. Dea Montgomery, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lawrenceville, GA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 440 S Perry St Ste 7, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 205-0877
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Montgomery?
Dr Montgomery is awesome! She helped our family tremendously. She is straight forward and honest. Her staff is very helpful. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Dea Montgomery, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1467413484
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montgomery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.