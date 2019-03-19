See All Chiropractors in Brooklyn, NY
Dean Etri, CHIRMD

Chiropractic
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dean Etri, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dean Etri works at New Care Medical in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Priven Medical Pllc
    2114 Gravesend Neck Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 769-9100
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 19, 2019
    Great Dr really knows what he is doing and trully helping people. I been going to him on and off for about 10 years and will recomend him to everyone.
    Photo: Dean Etri, CHIRMD
    About Dean Etri, CHIRMD

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942419833
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

