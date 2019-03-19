Dean Etri accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dean Etri, CHIRMD
Overview
Dean Etri, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Brooklyn, NY.
Dean Etri works at
Locations
Priven Medical Pllc2114 Gravesend Neck Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 769-9100
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr really knows what he is doing and trully helping people. I been going to him on and off for about 10 years and will recomend him to everyone.
About Dean Etri, CHIRMD
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1942419833
Frequently Asked Questions
Dean Etri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dean Etri works at
5 patients have reviewed Dean Etri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dean Etri.
