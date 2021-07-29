Dr. Dean Jones, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Jones, DC
Overview
Dr. Dean Jones, DC is a Chiropractor in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Southern California University of Health Sciences.
Locations
Colorado Medical Solutions1465 Kelly Johnson Blvd Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 308-2314Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Colorado Medical Solutions621 17th St Ste 701, Denver, CO 80293 Directions (720) 550-6907Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I received stem cells in both knees at the Denver location. The procedure went well - no complications, issues or side effects. It's been 2 or 3 yrs since then, and my knees still work great and the pain is still gone. If I ever need stem cells again, I would definitely go back and I highly recommend both this provider and the procedure itself.
About Dr. Dean Jones, DC
- Chiropractic
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366855371
Education & Certifications
- Southern California University of Health Sciences
Dr. Jones speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
