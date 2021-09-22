Dean Leav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dean Leav
Overview
Dean Leav is a Clinical Psychologist in Norwalk, CA.
Dean Leav works at
Locations
-
1
Dsh Metropolitan11401 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA 90650 Directions (714) 834-5015
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dean Leav?
Dr.Leav was very professional and a good listener.
About Dean Leav
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1881773356
Frequently Asked Questions
7 patients have reviewed Dean Leav. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dean Leav.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dean Leav, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dean Leav appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.