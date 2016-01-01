See All Chiropractors in Fountain Valley, CA
Dean Matsumae, CH Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dean Matsumae, CH

Chiropractic
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dean Matsumae, CH is a Chiropractor in Fountain Valley, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Richard Doble, DC
Dr. Richard Doble, DC
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    17151 Newhope St Ste 111, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 424-0099
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dean Matsumae?

    Photo: Dean Matsumae, CH
    How would you rate your experience with Dean Matsumae, CH?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dean Matsumae to family and friends

    Dean Matsumae's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dean Matsumae

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dean Matsumae, CH.

    About Dean Matsumae, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942381645
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dean Matsumae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dean Matsumae has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dean Matsumae.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dean Matsumae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dean Matsumae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dean Matsumae, CH?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.