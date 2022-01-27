See All Nurse Practitioners in Florence, SC
Deana Freeman, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Deana Freeman, NP

Deana Freeman, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Florence, SC. 

Deana Freeman works at Hope Health Inc in Florence, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of MUSC Health Florence Medical Center.

Deana Freeman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hope Health Inc
    360 N Irby St, Florence, SC 29501 (843) 667-9414
    Jan 27, 2022
    I have been very happy with Deana Freeman. She is very polite and thorough. Her staff is always helpful when I call.
    Margaret Sprenger — Jan 27, 2022
    About Deana Freeman, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1225498447
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deana Freeman, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deana Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Deana Freeman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Deana Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deana Freeman works at Hope Health Inc in Florence, SC. View the full address on Deana Freeman’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Deana Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deana Freeman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deana Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deana Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

