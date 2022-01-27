Deana Freeman, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deana Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Deana Freeman, NP
Overview of Deana Freeman, NP
Deana Freeman, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Florence, SC.
Deana Freeman works at
Deana Freeman's Office Locations
-
1
Hope Health Inc360 N Irby St, Florence, SC 29501 Directions (843) 667-9414
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Deana Freeman?
I have been very happy with Deana Freeman. She is very polite and thorough. Her staff is always helpful when I call.
About Deana Freeman, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1225498447
Frequently Asked Questions
Deana Freeman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Deana Freeman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deana Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deana Freeman works at
2 patients have reviewed Deana Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deana Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deana Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deana Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.