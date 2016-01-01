See All Nurse Practitioners in Dickinson, ND
Deann Schaefer, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Deann Schaefer, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Deann Schaefer, NP

Deann Schaefer, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dickinson, ND. 

Deann Schaefer works at St. Joseph's Women's Clinic in Dickinson, ND. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Deann Schaefer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson
    2500 Fairway St Ofc 2, Dickinson, ND 58601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Deann Schaefer?

Photo: Deann Schaefer, NP
How would you rate your experience with Deann Schaefer, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Deann Schaefer to family and friends

Deann Schaefer's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Deann Schaefer

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Deann Schaefer, NP.

About Deann Schaefer, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1497372965
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson

Frequently Asked Questions

Deann Schaefer, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deann Schaefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Deann Schaefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Deann Schaefer works at St. Joseph's Women's Clinic in Dickinson, ND. View the full address on Deann Schaefer’s profile.

Deann Schaefer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deann Schaefer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deann Schaefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deann Schaefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.