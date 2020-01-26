Dr. Deanna Frye, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deanna Frye, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deanna Frye, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fairlawn, OH.
Dr. Frye works at
Locations
Summit Center for Behavioral Sciences LLC3200 W Market St Ste 205, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 836-6825
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frye is a caring and down to earth doctor. She listens and pays attention to what you say.
About Dr. Deanna Frye, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1972566008
Dr. Frye accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Frye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frye.
