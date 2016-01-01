Deanna Kamphuis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Deanna Kamphuis, NP
Deanna Kamphuis, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Shreveport, LA.
Highland Clinic A Prof Med Corp.1455 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 798-4577
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437153319
Deanna Kamphuis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Deanna Kamphuis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deanna Kamphuis.
