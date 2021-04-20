See All Plastic Surgeons in Gold River, CA
Deanna Karlstad, CRNP

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Gold River, CA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Deanna Karlstad, CRNP

Deanna Karlstad, CRNP is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gold River, CA. 

Deanna Karlstad works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Gold River, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Deanna Karlstad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    2200 Sunrise Blvd Ste 250, Gold River, CA 95670 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 20, 2021
    She is very nice, professional and on time.
    Sveta Aslanyan — Apr 20, 2021
    Photo: Deanna Karlstad, CRNP
    About Deanna Karlstad, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1750354833
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital
    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deanna Karlstad, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deanna Karlstad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Deanna Karlstad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deanna Karlstad works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Gold River, CA. View the full address on Deanna Karlstad’s profile.

    Deanna Karlstad has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deanna Karlstad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deanna Karlstad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deanna Karlstad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
