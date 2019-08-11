Deanna Kaup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deanna Kaup, FNP-BC
Overview of Deanna Kaup, FNP-BC
Deanna Kaup, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Omaha, NE.
Deanna Kaup's Office Locations
Yms, PC2805 S 88th St Ste 101, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 390-0555Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 2:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
Deanna met my late husband and me many years ago. She was his home health nurse at the time. Best darn nurse we ever met. So happy that she has gone on to become a practitioner. She will hopefully go on to become a medical doctor! I trust her she is kind and makes you feel comfortable. If your in her area please go see her. You will like her.
About Deanna Kaup, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1780163824
Frequently Asked Questions
