Deanna Pappas, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deanna Pappas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Deanna Pappas, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Deanna Pappas, LPC is a Behavioral Therapist in San Antonio, TX.
Deanna Pappas works at
Locations
-
1
Calleen Friedel, MS LMFT-S CEAP SAP, San Antonio,8231 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 885-8717
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Deanna Pappas?
Ms. Pappas has helped me through some of the roughest times of my life. She is understanding and has an incredible ability to make a person know they are baing heard and understood.
About Deanna Pappas, LPC
- Behavioral Therapy
- English
- 1730455510
Frequently Asked Questions
Deanna Pappas accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deanna Pappas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deanna Pappas works at
3 patients have reviewed Deanna Pappas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deanna Pappas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deanna Pappas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deanna Pappas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.