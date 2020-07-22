Deanna Rock, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deanna Rock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Deanna Rock, FNP-BC
Overview of Deanna Rock, FNP-BC
Deanna Rock, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Steubenville, OH.
Deanna Rock's Office Locations
Trinity Family Care Center401 Market St Ste 200, Steubenville, OH 43952 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
Enjoy seeing Deanna more than anybody. She spends the time needed with me and answers all of my questions. She cares ??
About Deanna Rock, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1548558208
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Medical Center East
