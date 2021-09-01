Deanna Wright, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deanna Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Deanna Wright, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Deanna Wright, APRN
Deanna Wright, APRN is a Gynecology Specialist in Tahlequah, OK.
Deanna Wright works at
Deanna Wright's Office Locations
Tahlequah Medical Group1201 E ROSS BYP, Tahlequah, OK 74464 Directions (918) 207-0991Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Tahlequah Medical Group1373 E Boone St Ste 2300, Tahlequah, OK 74464 Directions (918) 458-1515
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeastern Health System
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicare of Oklahoma
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Deanna was excellent! She takes time to listen to the problem, and she is very thorough with her diagnosis and treatment. Her office staff was friendly, and answered all questions I had as well! They make a great team! I am finally on the road to recovery. Strongly recommend!
About Deanna Wright, APRN
- Gynecology
- English
- 1144321456
Frequently Asked Questions
Deanna Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Deanna Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deanna Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deanna Wright works at
15 patients have reviewed Deanna Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deanna Wright.
