Deanna Wright, APRN

Gynecology
3.8 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Deanna Wright, APRN

Deanna Wright, APRN is a Gynecology Specialist in Tahlequah, OK. 

Deanna Wright works at Tahlequah Medical Group in Tahlequah, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Deanna Wright's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tahlequah Medical Group
    1201 E ROSS BYP, Tahlequah, OK 74464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 207-0991
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Tahlequah Medical Group
    1373 E Boone St Ste 2300, Tahlequah, OK 74464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 458-1515

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeastern Health System
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Medicare of Oklahoma
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Deanna Wright, APRN

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144321456
