Deanne Ehlert, APRN

Internal Medicine
Overview of Deanne Ehlert, APRN

Deanne Ehlert, APRN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brainerd, MN. 

Deanne Ehlert works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Deanne Ehlert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic
    2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Deanne Ehlert, APRN

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1073591210
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center

