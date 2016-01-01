Dr. Bardwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Debbie Bardwell, PHD
Overview
Dr. Debbie Bardwell, PHD is a Psychologist in Spokane Valley, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 521 N Argonne Rd Ste B104, Spokane Valley, WA 99212 Directions (509) 926-6176
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Debbie Bardwell, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1801899109
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bardwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bardwell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bardwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bardwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bardwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.