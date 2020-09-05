Dr. Debbie Field, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Field is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debbie Field, OD is an Optometrist in Brick, NJ. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.
Debbie field1872 Route 88, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 458-7808Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Block Vision
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Davis Vision
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Fields is fabulous. She is professional and explains everything to you. I have been going to her for years. Easy to make appointment. Staff is friendly, which is very important. The exam was very thorough. I adore her. Thanks Dr.Fields see you next year. Laura Coratti
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
Dr. Field has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Field accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Field speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Field. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Field.
