Debbie Trotchie, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Debbie Trotchie, APN

Debbie Trotchie, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Debbie Trotchie works at Spring Mountain Womens Health in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Debbie Trotchie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Beginnings Ob-gyn
    6140 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 933-6400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Depression
Depressive Disorders
Family Counseling
Family Planning Services
Pelvic Exams
    • Aetna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Debbie Trotchie, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669475612
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Debbie Trotchie, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Debbie Trotchie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Debbie Trotchie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Debbie Trotchie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Debbie Trotchie works at Spring Mountain Womens Health in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Debbie Trotchie’s profile.

    Debbie Trotchie has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Debbie Trotchie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Debbie Trotchie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Debbie Trotchie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

