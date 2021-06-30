See All Clinical Psychologists in Carmel, IN
Dr. Debbie Warman, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Debbie Warman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Carmel, IN. They completed their fellowship with University of Pennsylvania

Dr. Warman works at Central Indiana Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, LLC in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Indiana Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, LLC
    160 W Carmel Dr Ste 281, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 788-2102

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Panic Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Panic Disorder

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Debbie Warman, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1508074253
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Pennsylvania
Internship
  • Norristown State Hosp
Undergraduate School
  • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Debbie Warman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Warman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Warman works at Central Indiana Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, LLC in Carmel, IN. View the full address on Dr. Warman’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Warman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

