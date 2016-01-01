Debi Shakti accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Debi Shakti, MA
Offers telehealth
Debi Shakti, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Northridge, CA.
Trauma Recovery Inc.18917 Nordhoff St Ste 18, Northridge, CA 91324 Directions (818) 486-8629
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
- 1154456523
Debi Shakti speaks Spanish.
