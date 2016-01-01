See All Nurse Practitioners in Lexington, KY
Debora Stromberg, ARNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Debora Stromberg, ARNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Debora Stromberg, ARNP-C

Debora Stromberg, ARNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. 

Debora Stromberg works at UK HealthCare in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Sherrie Bonarigo, APRN
Sherrie Bonarigo, APRN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Brandi Botkin, APRN
Brandi Botkin, APRN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Lisa Mallard, CNM
Lisa Mallard, CNM
5.0 (8)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital.

Debora Stromberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UK HealthCare
    830 N Limestone Fl 2, Lexington, KY 40505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 323-2778

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Debora Stromberg?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Debora Stromberg, ARNP-C
How would you rate your experience with Debora Stromberg, ARNP-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Debora Stromberg to family and friends

Debora Stromberg's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Debora Stromberg

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Debora Stromberg, ARNP-C.

About Debora Stromberg, ARNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1043294028
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Debora Stromberg, ARNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Debora Stromberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Debora Stromberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Debora Stromberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Debora Stromberg works at UK HealthCare in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Debora Stromberg’s profile.

Debora Stromberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Debora Stromberg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Debora Stromberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Debora Stromberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Debora Stromberg, ARNP-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.