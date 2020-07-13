See All Physicians Assistants in Overland Park, KS
Deborah Aldridge, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Deborah Aldridge, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (45)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Deborah Aldridge, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Overland Park, KS. 

Deborah Aldridge works at College Park Family Care Center - 119th Street in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Olathe, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Sarah Hohbein, PA-C
Sarah Hohbein, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    College Park Family Care Center - 119th Street
    10100 W 119th St Ste 150, Overland Park, KS 66213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 754-0061
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    College Park Family Care Ctr
    1803 S Ridgeview Rd, Olathe, KS 66062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 829-0505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Deborah Aldridge?

    Jul 13, 2020
    She took the time and examined my condition. She took care of the health issue. I plan on going back to see her. I highly recommend her.
    — Jul 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Deborah Aldridge, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Deborah Aldridge, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Deborah Aldridge to family and friends

    Deborah Aldridge's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Deborah Aldridge

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Deborah Aldridge, PA-C.

    About Deborah Aldridge, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104830652
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deborah Aldridge, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Aldridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Deborah Aldridge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Deborah Aldridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    45 patients have reviewed Deborah Aldridge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Aldridge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Aldridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Aldridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Deborah Aldridge, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.