Deborah Aldridge, PA-C
Overview
Deborah Aldridge, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Overland Park, KS.
Deborah Aldridge works at
Locations
College Park Family Care Center - 119th Street10100 W 119th St Ste 150, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 754-0061Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
College Park Family Care Ctr1803 S Ridgeview Rd, Olathe, KS 66062 Directions (913) 829-0505
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She took the time and examined my condition. She took care of the health issue. I plan on going back to see her. I highly recommend her.
About Deborah Aldridge, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Deborah Aldridge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Deborah Aldridge accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deborah Aldridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
45 patients have reviewed Deborah Aldridge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Aldridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Aldridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Aldridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.