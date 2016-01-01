Deborah Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Overview
Deborah Barnes, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Elk Grove, CA.
Deborah Barnes works at
Locations
-
1
Hope for Healthy Families Counseling Center8788 Elk Grove Blvd Bldg 1, Elk Grove, CA 95624 Directions (916) 769-7127
About Deborah Barnes, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1093909582
Frequently Asked Questions
Deborah Barnes works at
Deborah Barnes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Barnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Barnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Barnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.