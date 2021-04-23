See All Counselors in Tampa, FL
Deborah Basedow, LMHC

Counseling
4.1 (59)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Deborah Basedow, LMHC is a Counselor in Tampa, FL. 

Deborah Basedow works at Florida Medical Clinic LLC in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Medical Clinic LLC
    16646 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 284-2229
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Deborah Basedow, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134423429
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deborah Basedow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deborah Basedow works at Florida Medical Clinic LLC in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Deborah Basedow’s profile.

    59 patients have reviewed Deborah Basedow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Basedow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Basedow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Basedow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

