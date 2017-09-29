Dr. Deborah Berberich, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berberich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Berberich, PHD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Berberich, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Anaheim, CA.
Dr. Berberich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Center for Adolescent Addiction Recovery1210 N Jefferson St Ste F, Anaheim, CA 92807 Directions (714) 398-8491Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berberich?
Dr. Berberich is an amazing psycologist, I find it very easy to open up to her, be honest and trust her, which I am usually very reluctant to do. I am also very impressed with her suggestions for my issues that I come across in life. She is highly intelligent, has plenty of experience, and she Just always says what I need to hear she has truly been a blessing .
About Dr. Deborah Berberich, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1639450935
Education & Certifications
- General Hospital, San Luis Obispo, Ca
- California School Of Professional Psychology (Cspp)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berberich accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berberich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berberich works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Berberich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berberich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berberich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berberich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.