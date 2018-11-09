Deborah Bergey-Workman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deborah Bergey-Workman, PSY
Overview
Deborah Bergey-Workman, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Garden City, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 500 Old Country Rd Ste 301, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 647-4327
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Deborah Bergey-Workman?
She really does love her job and is the best therapist I've ever been to. The CBT she practices seems to work because I've been having better days since I started seeing her. She is always upbeat and has a solution to offer me or another way to view things. Even though I am a medicaid patient, she still accomodates me knowing she is not getting compensated what she should. However, because she is so good, she's usually booked so emergency appointments are a no.
About Deborah Bergey-Workman, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1659506632
Frequently Asked Questions
7 patients have reviewed Deborah Bergey-Workman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Bergey-Workman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Bergey-Workman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Bergey-Workman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.