Deborah Blakely, PA

Internal Medicine
4.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Deborah Blakely, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Healdsburg, CA. 

Deborah Blakely works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Healdsburg, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healdsburg Physician Group
    1312 Prentice Dr, Healdsburg, CA 95448 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    About Deborah Blakely, PA

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1346294139
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center
    • Healdsburg Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deborah Blakely, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Blakely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Deborah Blakely has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Deborah Blakely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deborah Blakely works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Healdsburg, CA. View the full address on Deborah Blakely’s profile.

    Deborah Blakely has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Blakely.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Blakely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Blakely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

