Deborah Blank Thompson, MA

Counseling
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Deborah Blank Thompson, MA is a Counselor in Buckhannon, WV. 

Deborah Blank Thompson works at Partners in Psychotherapy in Buckhannon, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Partners in Psychotherapy
    99 Edmiston Way Ste 204, Buckhannon, WV 26201 (304) 613-1925

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Eating Disorders
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Self Pay
    • The Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    How was your appointment with Deborah Blank Thompson?

    Oct 12, 2019
    I was a patient years ago. I cannot begin to thank her for helping me get my life back. My girls and I are safe, and happy, and loved. You never realize what is going on while you are in a tornado, and I will be indebted to Ms Thompson always.
    K L NY — Oct 12, 2019
    About Deborah Blank Thompson, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508029927
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deborah Blank Thompson, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Blank Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Deborah Blank Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deborah Blank Thompson works at Partners in Psychotherapy in Buckhannon, WV. View the full address on Deborah Blank Thompson’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Deborah Blank Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Blank Thompson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Blank Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Blank Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

