Deborah Burnette, CCS
Overview
Deborah Burnette, CCS is a Counselor in Rocky Mount, NC.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 852 Country Club Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 Directions (252) 443-4401
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Deborah is very caring, thorough, and goes the extra mile when you need her the most. I recommend her to all of my friends and family.
About Deborah Burnette, CCS
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
