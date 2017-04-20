Dr. Deborah Cicconi, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cicconi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Cicconi, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Valencia, CA.
Deborah L Cicconi PhD23919 Avenida Entrana # 3166, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 618-9332
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
I I came to Dr. Cicconi to get help for my ongoing depression and anxiety. I was very pleasantly surprised about how quickly she understood my symptoms. . She really got and she was so clear on what I needed to do I was able to commit to working on my depression and anxiety consistently and not giving up like I used to. My life has never been better and I have Dr. Cicconi to thank for that. I hope that other people that have depression or anxiety like I have will find someone like her.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1295808673
Dr. Cicconi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cicconi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cicconi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cicconi.
