Deborah Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deborah Cook, MFT
Overview
Deborah Cook, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Pasadena, CA.
Deborah Cook works at
Locations
-
1
Community Health Alliance of Pasadena1855 N Fair Oaks Ave Ste 100, Pasadena, CA 91103 Directions (626) 296-7710
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Deborah Cook?
Deborah is a genuine, warm, compassionate, insightful, funny and intelligent provider. I'm a therapist/LCSW and we aren't the easiest clients to deal with as I know first hand. Sadly, there are many providers who should not be in the field BUT Deborah is outstanding. I am infinitely grateful for her gentle and honest care. -Sarah McIsaac Murphy, LCSW
About Deborah Cook, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1649308826
Frequently Asked Questions
Deborah Cook works at
Deborah Cook has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.