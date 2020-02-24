See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Pasadena, CA
Deborah Cook, MFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Deborah Cook, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Deborah Cook, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Pasadena, CA. 

Deborah Cook works at Community Health Alliance of Pasadena in Pasadena, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Hassan Abdullah
Hassan Abdullah
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Community Health Alliance of Pasadena
    1855 N Fair Oaks Ave Ste 100, Pasadena, CA 91103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 296-7710

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Deborah Cook?

Feb 24, 2020
Deborah is a genuine, warm, compassionate, insightful, funny and intelligent provider. I'm a therapist/LCSW and we aren't the easiest clients to deal with as I know first hand. Sadly, there are many providers who should not be in the field BUT Deborah is outstanding. I am infinitely grateful for her gentle and honest care. -Sarah McIsaac Murphy, LCSW
— Feb 24, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Deborah Cook, MFT
How would you rate your experience with Deborah Cook, MFT?
  • Likelihood of recommending Deborah Cook to family and friends

Deborah Cook's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Deborah Cook

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Deborah Cook, MFT.

About Deborah Cook, MFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1649308826
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Deborah Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Deborah Cook works at Community Health Alliance of Pasadena in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Deborah Cook’s profile.

Deborah Cook has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Cook.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Deborah Cook, MFT?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.