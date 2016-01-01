Deborah Davis, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Deborah Davis, NP
Overview of Deborah Davis, NP
Deborah Davis, NP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from Jefferson College of Health Sciences | Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Deborah Davis works at
Deborah Davis' Office Locations
LewisGale Physicians Pediatrics - Salem1802 Braeburn Dr, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 215-4640Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Deborah Davis, NP
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1053715318
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson College of Health Sciences | Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Deborah Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Deborah Davis using Healthline FindCare.
Deborah Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deborah Davis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.