See All Pediatricians in Salem, VA
Deborah Davis, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Deborah Davis, NP

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Deborah Davis, NP

Deborah Davis, NP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from Jefferson College of Health Sciences | Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.

Deborah Davis works at LewisGale Physicians Pediatrics - Salem in Salem, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Deborah Davis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    LewisGale Physicians Pediatrics - Salem
    1802 Braeburn Dr, Salem, VA 24153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 215-4640
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Deborah Davis?

    Photo: Deborah Davis, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Deborah Davis, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Deborah Davis to family and friends

    Deborah Davis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Deborah Davis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Deborah Davis, NP.

    About Deborah Davis, NP

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053715318
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Jefferson College of Health Sciences | Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deborah Davis, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Deborah Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deborah Davis works at LewisGale Physicians Pediatrics - Salem in Salem, VA. View the full address on Deborah Davis’s profile.

    Deborah Davis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Deborah Davis, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.