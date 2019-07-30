Deborah Deetz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Deborah Deetz, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Deborah Deetz, CNP
Deborah Deetz, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Deborah Deetz works at
Deborah Deetz's Office Locations
Sage Neuroscience Center7850 Jefferson St NE Ste 300, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 884-1114Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 11:45am
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Deborah for quite a few years now. I like her very much. She is intuitive and I trust her recommendations in managing my medications. I like her no nonsense manner. My favorite visits are when Jack is in the office, he has such a calming presence. In short, I highly recommend Deborah if you're looking for medication management.
About Deborah Deetz, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1770570392
Frequently Asked Questions
Deborah Deetz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deborah Deetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Deborah Deetz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Deetz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Deetz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Deetz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.