Deborah Dunn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Deborah Dunn, PA-C
Overview
Deborah Dunn, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Columbia, MD.
Deborah Dunn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Columbia Center5500 Knoll North Dr Ste 370, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 884-7831
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Deborah Dunn?
Best doctor
About Deborah Dunn, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1124043427
Frequently Asked Questions
Deborah Dunn accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deborah Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deborah Dunn works at
10 patients have reviewed Deborah Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Dunn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.