Deborah Emery, MS

Counseling
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Deborah Emery, MS is a Counselor in Portsmouth, NH. 

Deborah Emery works at Mindful Healing Counseling Services, LLC in Portsmouth, NH with other offices in Rochester, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mindful Healing Counseling Services, LLC
    118 Maplewood Ave, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 431-3070
  2. 2
    Telehealth Only in New Hampshire
    40 Winter St, Rochester, NH 03867 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 978-2335
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 17, 2019
    I am a transgender female. Deborah was my counselor as I was transitioning from male to female. She provided me with exceptional guidance and assistance. She demonstrated exceptional knowledge and understanding of the relevant issues, and she helped me immensely as I navigated this complex path. I would strongly recommend her to anyone who is facing issues of gender identity and/or transition.
    Micaela — Oct 17, 2019
    
    About Deborah Emery, MS

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265630412
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

