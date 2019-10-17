Deborah Emery, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Emery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Deborah Emery, MS
Offers telehealth
Deborah Emery, MS is a Counselor in Portsmouth, NH.
Deborah Emery works at
Mindful Healing Counseling Services, LLC118 Maplewood Ave, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 431-3070
Telehealth Only in New Hampshire40 Winter St, Rochester, NH 03867 Directions (603) 978-2335Tuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am a transgender female. Deborah was my counselor as I was transitioning from male to female. She provided me with exceptional guidance and assistance. She demonstrated exceptional knowledge and understanding of the relevant issues, and she helped me immensely as I navigated this complex path. I would strongly recommend her to anyone who is facing issues of gender identity and/or transition.
- Counseling
- English
