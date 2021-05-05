See All Nurse Practitioners in Bellevue, WA
Deborah Fiscus, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Deborah Fiscus, ARNP

Deborah Fiscus, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bellevue, WA. 

Deborah Fiscus works at Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Deborah Fiscus' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center
    11695 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 637-1855
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    About Deborah Fiscus, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215075619
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deborah Fiscus, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Fiscus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Deborah Fiscus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Deborah Fiscus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deborah Fiscus works at Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Deborah Fiscus’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Deborah Fiscus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Fiscus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Fiscus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Fiscus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

