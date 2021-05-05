Deborah Fiscus, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Fiscus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Deborah Fiscus, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bellevue, WA.
Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center11695 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 637-1855Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best OBGYN ever. I’ve only ever seen her at the bellevue location since I rather not drive into seattle. It has to be almost 10years of seeing her and she is the most understanding, DR I’ve ever seen. She’s very knowledgeable and is a great listener which I appreciate because she really hears what ever I’m addressing or needing at the moment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1215075619
