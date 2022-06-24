Dr. Greening accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deborah Greening, PHD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Greening, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Southfield, MI.
Dr. Greening works at
Locations
Advanced Counseling Services29201 Telegraph Rd Ste 550, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 213-0501
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Greening when I was going through a very rough divorce . Dr Greening spent hours and hours with me counseling me on how to manage a lot of the stresses I was going through. She gave me hope and courage to love and live my life all over again. She was able to shine light on my best traits that I wasn’t able to see at the time stuck in the throes of severe depression. To say the least she was my angel of saving grace. She is kind, smart and extremely knowledgeable in her field.
About Dr. Deborah Greening, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1487751061
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greening has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greening works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Greening. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greening.
